Health leaders say new strains of COVID-19 are leading to a new surge of the virus.

The CDC says the daily average of new cases is now close to 70,000, a 3-percent increase from last week and hospitalizations are up more than 6 percent.

Big drivers of the new surge are COVID-19 variants, including one from the U.K. that has become the dominant strain in the U.S.

Some Americans are now getting a vaccine shot for a third time as both Pfizer and Moderna start clinical trials for booster doses, targeting those new strains.

This comes as vaccine access expands across the country.

The White House says that by next week all adults will be eligible.

And, the minimum age could be getting even lower. Pfizer is asking the FDA for permission to start vaccinating 12- to- 15-year-olds.

And breaking this morning: The CDC and FDA recommend pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over six reported cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.