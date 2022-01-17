New COVID-19 testing site opens in Robertsdale
The Alabama Department of Public Health is partnering with Easy Testing to offer COVID-19 testing at Baldwin County Central Annex, at 22251 Palmer St. in Robertsdale.
Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The testing utilizes a Yale saliva PCR test with results returned in 24-48 hours.
Anyone needing to be tested can pre-register at EasyTesting.com, but pre-registration is not required. Insurance is also accepted, but is not required to be tested or to register.
