Despite more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19, health leaders say new daily cases are on the rise.

The CDC says new data shows.. The country averaged around 60,000 new infections last week. They say that's a 10 percent increase from the week before.

So far, the CDC says, the United States has surpassed 30 million cases of COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 550,000 people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19. Globally, nearly 2.8 million people have died from the virus.