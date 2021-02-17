MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County has its first case of the UK variant of COVID-19, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

The mutated strain is believed to be a more contagious version of COVID-19.

“It’s just really the tip of the iceberg," said Dr. Scott Cavers with the Mobile County Health Department.

The first case is an adult who lives north of the City of Mobile.

"The individual is relatively young," Dr. Chavers said. "They are in that demographic where we see the most transmission so 25 to 49 years of age.”

This first Mobile County case joins seven others already reported in Alabama and the nearly 1,300 across the country in at least 42 states.

The person infected in Mobile County with the UK variant has no recent out-of-state travel.

While they are only reporting one case so fa, they believe there are more in the area.

“If this strain behaves like it did in the UK and other geographic areas it will be the predominant strain here in Mobile County by the end of March,” Dr. Chavers said.

The new variant was found by Coast Diagnostics during testing. The lab in West Mobile has been running COVID tests for months and now they are also testing for this new variant.

Dr. Chavers says this version of the virus is more contagious and some reports indicate it might be deadlier.

“The mutation at the genetic level causes this variant to be more transmissible because it adheres to the cells more efficiently then the older variant,” he said.

Doctors said the best prevention is what has been recommended all along, social distancing, hand washing, and the consistent use of a mask.

On the vaccine front, both the Pfizer and Moderna shots are believed to still be effective against this new strain.