One of the biggest obstacles to returning to normal is the experience of some COVID-19 patients who have tested positive a second time.

But new research form South Korea suggests the public has nothing to fear from such twice-infected people. A study published Monday by the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presents strong evidence that those people are not contagious.

The research focused on 285 COVID-19 patients who survived, tested negative for the virus but then tested positive for a second time.

Monday’s findings show that none of the people examined were able to transmit the virus. Samples taken from their bodies could not be grown in a laboratory, which shows the virus particles were dead. And those dead particles are not a threat to other people.

Previous research indicated that 260 South Koreans had tested positive after having recovered. That raised fears that it was possible to be infected twice. But experts point to the common PCR test used to determine if someone has the disease. That test cannot distinguish between the genetic material of an active virus or a dead virus.

The new study figures to have a profound impact on how South Korea relaxes physical distancing rules imposed to slow the spread of the virus. Officials in that country say they no longer will consider people infectious after they’ve recovered from the disease.

It remains to be seen what impact this research will have on plans to reopen in the United States. Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist with the Mobile County Health Department, declined to comment Tuesday since she had not read the study.

According to the South Korean report, some of the patients tested positive again as long as 82 days after first becoming infected. But almost all of them showed antibodies for the virus in their blood. That indicates they almost certainly have immunity – at least for a time – from new infections.