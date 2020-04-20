The Downtown Mobile Alliance has started a program to businesses and non-profits in the wake of COVID-19.

FROM THE DOWNTOWN MOBILE ALLIANCE:

The Downtown Mobile Alliance created the Downtown Strong Small Business Impact Fund, a mini-grant program for up to 20 downtown businesses and non-profits impacted by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

$500.00 grants will be made to those businesses and non-profits that raise at least $1,000.00 on the GoFundMe crowdfunding site.

GoFundMe is also offering matching grants through the Small Business Relief Initiative for campaign stories that include the hashtag #smallbusinessrelief.

“While not large, the Downtown Strong grants may leverage up to $2,000.00 in capital that these small businesses and organizations are able to use for overhead costs that continue even after the doors are closed,” according to Elizabeth Stevens, President and CEO of the Downtown Mobile Alliance.

She added, “When downtown is once again open for businesses, we want to ensure the shopping, dining and arts scene is a lively as before this current disruption.”

For details about the grant and the application, visit DowntownMobile.org.