MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- With sights set on re-opening the economy, Governor Kay Ivey and leaders across the state are also weighing the risk.

A new report from the Alabama Small Business Emergency Task Force recommends opening restaurants and other businesses immediately.

Ultimately it’s Governor Ivey’s decision to make.

For weeks take-out, curbside pickup and delivery have been the only way for us to get a taste of some of our favorite restaurants.

How much longer this goes on for is a big question as state leaders weigh options to lift restrictions.

Something that could guide them is the “Reopen Alabama Responsibly” report, which suggests a number of measures to re-open our economy in all industries.

The report is giving some small business owners hope while keeping realistic expectations.

“The way it came in, you know, it was kind of a gradual thing. So this way out of it is probably gonna be a little gradual too,” said Rich Gambino, owner of Pizzeria Delphina.

Gambino says the restrictions have opened up a new window for his small restaurant, seeing the success they’ve had with takeout and delivery.

“We may even put a window up or something where people don’t even actually have to walk in.”

He says it might take a while for people to open up again.

“And a lot of people are gonna be reluctant still, you know, there’s people out there who are still gonna be real shy about coming out.”

No matter what, he says he will be following the guidelines put in place to keep his employees and customers safe.

A copy of the "Reopen Alabama Responsibly" report can be found here.