We are learning more about the results of a new government study on the effectiveness of the first two COVID-19 vaccines.

The study involved roughly 4,000 individuals across six states.

Researchers say more than half were fully vaccinated with two shots, while 500 received one shot.

The study found that both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines were highly effective in protecting against COVID-19.

"The risk of infection was reduced by 90 percent after individuals received the two recommended doses of the vaccine," says Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control. "The study also found that people starting to get a protective effect even after the first dose."

Previously, both Pfizer and Moderna ran studies showing their vaccines were 95 percent effective.

Researchers say the government study differs, examining the shots' performance across a wider scope of the population.