MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A new milestone as the growing coronavirus pandemic sweeps across Alabama.
“We need to be ready at any time to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Dr. Michael Chang, Chief Medical Officer at USA Health.
There are now more than 500 confirmed cases in the state, less than two weeks after the first positive one.
The case count growing as testing ramps up. The City of Mobile getting its hands on a blood rapid test kit.
“This is an indicator, it is not the full test,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “We have these in stock, there’s 2000 of them in the city.”
The testing kits are the first of an expected wave the city has been able to secure of the nasal swab kits.
University Hospital said the Ladd-Peebles Stadium testing site will be operational in the next week, which is an important step in stopping the spread.
“We need to get a better grasp on what the prevalence of the disease is in our region,” said Dr. Chang. “We need to get a grasp of the number of patients’ sick is and which of those patients will need hospitalization.”
As this pandemic grows in the state, Alabama’s Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth sending a letter yesterday to the state’s COVID-19 task force writing: “Time is our enemy, and each moment that we lose by not preparing for the coming deluge will result in the loss of life…”
Mayor Stimpson though still not ready to issue a shelter in place order.
“Based on the numbers that we have, but anticipating that they will grow we feel like we are doing the correct thing to protect the citizens of mobile at this time,” he said.
Health experts said hospitals could fill up in our area as the pandemic continues. Mobile’s Mayor is working with the health department on a plan should that happen.
