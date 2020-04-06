A big step Monday to expand COVID-19 testing in Mobile.

A new drive-through testing site has opened at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

This is a partnership between the City of Mobile and USA Health.

The testing is by appointment only and there are other steps you have to take.

You call a hotline number and, if you meet criteria, you're scheduled for a virtual medical evaluation, then sent for testing if appropriate.

Natalie Fox, Chief Nursing Officer with USA Health, said, "They'll ask you several questions that have to do with what your symptoms are. It could have to do with your employment: are you a health care worker? Are you a first responder, what your age is and do you have any other chronic health problems, such as diabetes, hypertension. Are you immuno-compromised."

USA Health officials say, depending on the answers, you get scheduled for a medical evaluation which leads to testing.

The tests given are nasal swab tests.

Swabs are used in both sides of the nose and throat.

USA Health officials say they had a steady influx of patients Monday.

Fox said, "Today, we're taking about 50 to 75 and, as time goes on, if there's more demand, we can increase from there. We will continue to try to meet that need as long as we have test kits available and we have available resources to do that."

If you want to make an appointment, the hotline number is 888-USA-2650.

It will be answered weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

USA Health officials say the results could take about 72 hours.