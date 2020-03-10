New York creates 'containment zone' around cluster of coronavirus cases in New Rochelle

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to deploy the National Guard and create a 1-mile containment area in New Rochelle in an attempt to stop a growing cluster of coronavirus cases. Westchester County Executive George Latimer (L) and New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson (R) are surrounded by the press as they have lunch at Eden Wok Kosher Chinese in the New Rochelle Wykagyl area of New Rochelle, New York on March 5, 2020.