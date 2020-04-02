FDA authorizes first coronavirus antibody test

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab.

 NIAID-RML

The cities of Jackson and Thomasville will be under nightly curfews to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In Jackson, the curfew will go into effect on Friday, April 3. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no one will be allowed in public areas of the city. There are exceptions for work and emergencies. More details are available on the Jackson Police Department Facebook page.

The curfew in Thomasville starts on Thursday, April 2 and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Exceptions are in place for people who need to go to work and for emergencies. More details are available on the Thomasville Police Department Facebook page.

