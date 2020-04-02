The cities of Jackson and Thomasville will be under nightly curfews to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In Jackson, the curfew will go into effect on Friday, April 3. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no one will be allowed in public areas of the city. There are exceptions for work and emergencies. More details are available on the Jackson Police Department Facebook page.

The curfew in Thomasville starts on Thursday, April 2 and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Exceptions are in place for people who need to go to work and for emergencies. More details are available on the Thomasville Police Department Facebook page.