According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue a ‘critical mass level zero’ code has been issued in Mobile. A critical mass level zero call means that there are no ambulances available in the city.
Local hospitals have been overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases causing ambulances to have nowhere to take emergency patients as emergency rooms are full ‘on diversion’
This is a developing story and will be updated.
