MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Infirmary Health said it will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients with no appointment necessary on Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1.
The walk-in hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the ProHealth Fitness Center located on the campus of Mobile Infirmary.
The address for the center is 166 Mobile Infirmary Boulevard.
More information is available at https://www.infirmaryhealth.org/coronavirus.
