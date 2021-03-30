CDC study finds Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are 90% effective after two doses in real-world conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Infirmary Health said it will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients with no appointment necessary on Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1.

The walk-in hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the ProHealth Fitness Center located on the campus of Mobile Infirmary.

The address for the center is 166 Mobile Infirmary Boulevard.

More information is available at https://www.infirmaryhealth.org/coronavirus.

