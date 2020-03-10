Alabama remains free of a confirmed novel coronavirus case, but the state’s top health official acknowledged Tuesday the Department of Public Health has tested only a handful of patients.
Asked at a news conference in Montgomery how many tests the state has conducted since it kicked off the effort last Thursday, Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said fewer than 20.
Harris said the department has turned down requests for testing from people who are showing no symptoms and others deemed a low risk for the disease.
“Most people in Alabama at this time actually don’t need testing,” he said. “We understand why people are concerned and want to answer the questions of whether they need to be tested. But, at this time, there’s not community transmission that we’re aware of in the state.”
Nationwide, officials have recorded more than 800 confirmed cases, and that number rises daily. Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings noted that the number of new cases worldwide is doubling roughly every four days.
“No one should be surprised by that,” he said. “This is just managing some expectations here. This is called infectious disease.”
Harris said tests conducted by the state do come back quickly – within a matter of hours. That beats the wait time previously when doctors had to send samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those tests took days to yield results.
At full capacity, Harris said, the state probably could handle up to 150 COVID-19 tests a day. In addition, he noted, commercial labs are conducting tests and state academic medical centers are preparing to start their own testing.
But for now, he said, the state recommends tests for people experiencing fever, coughing and shortness of breath and who have traveled abroad or to one of the hotspots in the United States.
“We are also testing hospitalized patients who meet these criteria, who are sick enough to be hospitalized and who have had everything else ruled out,” he said.
The ease with which the coronavirus strain spreads and its ferocity – particularly in older people and those with underlying health problems – has caught health officials across the country off guard since it first arrived from China several weeks ago.
Alabama is no exception. State schools Superintendent Eric Mackey told reporters Tuesday that schools have made adjustments as the disease has spread. For instance, he said the state Department of Education has banned foreign trips. That is a change from the department’s stance just two weeks ago.
Mackey said school officials are closely monitoring students or faculty members who recently have traveled to a foreign country or one of the “hotspots” in the United States, such as Kirkland, Washington.
“Schools do have plans and their emergency operation plans for what to do in case of an outbreak,” he said. “But you know, those need to be updated.”
If a teacher or student were to test positive, Mackey said, that school would shut down – at least, temporarily.
“We’re going to close that school, run deep clean that school,” he said. “We’re going to assess that community and decide what's the best thing on the individual basis for that school in that community. But right now, we don’t have any such cases, so students need to be in school and need to be learning.”
Mackey said schools also will send home students found to have fevers and ask that they remain home until they have been fever-free for at least 72 hours.
While young people have fared well against the disease, Mackey said, officials are concerned that students who become ill might carry the virus and infect vulnerable people.
But Mackey cautioned against panic, as well.
“We are worried about people overreacting and holding their children at home,” he said.
For now, Mackey said, the department is not recommending schools suspend travel within the state or to most part of the United States.
“And I want to emphasize that is subject to change, because this is changing daily; we are getting more information,” he said.
Hastings said all the preparation and planning by institutions will not work if officials do not get cooperation from the public in the form of basic hygiene. He recalled the strain on the Alabama health system caused by a virulent flu outbreak in 2018 that sickened doctors and nurses and filled overflowing hospitals.
“If we can slow the transmission down and spread that out over a longer period of time, you won't have these huge spikes,” he said.
