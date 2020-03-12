NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference has announced that, in light of the evolving landscape surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), it will conduct the semifinal and championship games of the 2020 Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships set for March 14-15 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans with only student-athletes, coaches, essential staff, officials, broadcast network staffs, credentialed media and limited immediate family members of the participating teams present.
The University of South Alabama men and women are scheduled to play Saturday. The men are expected to tipoff at 2 p.m. when they face Texas State while the women are scheduled to face Coastal Carolina. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
Officials say the Sun Belt and the Smoothie King Center will continue to take precautionary measures and follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for those in attendance, including, discouraging high-risk individuals from attending tournament games, even if they meet the attendance exception.
In addition, the Conference and the Smoothie King Center will continue to be proactive during tournament games by taking the following measures:
• Conducting frequent cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, team locker rooms, and media areas.
• Providing information from the CDC on ways to stop the spread of the virus will be posted throughout the Arena.
• Announcing reminders through our videoboard and public address announcer to maintain social distance, wash hands regularly, and utilize the hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility.
• Keeping locker rooms closed to credential media covering the games.
• Ensuring emergency medical services will continue to be on site for any medical concerns.
