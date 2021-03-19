No lines reported at vaccine clinic happening in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- North Baldwin Infirmary at 9:45 a.m. Friday reports there is no line and no wait at the COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic happening today at Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette.
This is for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine only.
The clinic continues until 3 p.m., with 1,500 first doses available today.
This is at 1900 U.S. 31.
Second dose vaccines will be given on Friday, April 9, for those who receive the first dose today.
To determine if you qualify for the vaccine, visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-allocation-plan.pdf.
