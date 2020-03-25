MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – As Alabama health officials confirm its first death from COVID-19, more than a hundred new cases were also confirmed on Wednesday.
Jackson County, Alabama, which is near Huntsville is reporting the state’s first death from the virus.
The victim, a Jackson County courthouse part-time employee. The county commission says the woman died in Tennessee.
Mobile County has ten cases, but the health department and Mobile’s mayor are defiant that a stay at home order is not needed yet.
The first death in the state is being reported as at least three people are hospitalized in Mobile and Baldwin counties because of COVID-19.
Tim Gaston’s family posting a message online yesterday asking for prayers.
We are told Gaston is extremely critical, hooked up to a ventilator at Thomas Hospital.
FOX10 News is told Gaston is a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
As of Wednesday night, the church’s rector is being quarantined with “symptoms”.
“I have been ill a little bit,” said Rev. John Riggins on an Instagram Video post. “I have not had the symptoms that many folks had, not nearly as bad as other folks have had.”
At Government Plaza on Wednesday, county health leaders were with Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson for an update on COVID-19. They say at this point there is no need for a curfew or a stay at home order.
“It’s a tool in the tool box, but only used under dire circumstances,” said Dr. Bernard Eichold, Health Officer with the Mobile County Health Department.
“It seems to me to be a bit premature to just have a stay at home order at this point in time,” Stimpson said.
The Mobile County Health Department said as more cases are confirmed they expect to be able to release characteristics of the cases, like an age range and possibly gender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.