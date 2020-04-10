No, the coronavirus is not the leading cause of death in the US, CDC says

Even though the coronavirus pandemic continues to take lives across the United States, Covid-19 has not become the leading cause of death in the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed to CNN.
"There are no data to support that theory," Jeff Lancashire, a spokesperson for the National Center for Health Statistics, said in an email on Friday.
False claims declaring that coronavirus has become the leading cause of death in the US have swirled as the US leads the world in coronavirus cases. Those claims are made by some experts comparing how many people die of coronavirus daily with the estimate of how many people may die daily on average of each leading cause of death, using CDC data.
Track US coronavirus cases on an interactive, real-time map.
In other words -- the claims involve comparing reported deaths from Covid-19 to estimated deaths for leading causes of deaths, which include heart disease and cancer.
"We have limited data on 2020 deaths by cause, and no final official numbers yet for 2019, but we do know by looking at the final death totals in 2018 for the two leading causes of death in the U.S., Heart Disease and Cancer, there is no way that at this point COVID-19 comes anywhere close to those totals," Lancashire said in the email.
He noted that between January and April in 2018, more than 234,000 people in the United States died of heart disease and nearly 199,000 died of cancer.
So far during the coronavirus pandemic, there have been about 16,700 Covid-19 deaths in the United States, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
Mobile County Sheriff's office COVID-19 Update for April 10th.. Expected to Start at 3 p.m.
Even though the coronavirus pandemic continues to take lives across the United States, Covid…
MOBILE, Ala. (Ala.) – Traffic along interstate highways in Mobile and Baldwin counties plumm…
The Internal Revenue Service said Friday that some stimulus payments will start going out ne…
Pangolins, not snakes, may be the missing link for transmission of the new coronavirus from …
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched a website to help millions of Americans get …
Data Source: Alabama Department of Public Health Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Divisio…
A public cemetery in New York City will be used as the final resting place for unclaimed cor…
Being the governor of Florida is, well, a big job. That's true anytime -- Florida is the thi…
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday issued a special video Easter message as the state, nation a…
SEATTLE (AP) — In his final months, Bill Chambers couldn't walk, but he found peace in motion.
A FedEx delivery driver in Florida took extra precautions to help protect a child with an au…
Healthcare workers on the frontline are critically important during the coronavirus pandemic…
As researchers scramble to find new drugs and vaccines for Covid-19, a vaccine that is more …
Antibody tests that would verify whether a person recently had the novel coronavirus could b…
If you drive by the Raceway on Government Blvd -- you'll see an appreciation sign that says …
Springhill Medical Center reporting a dozen of its employees have tested positive for Covid-…
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Even in the middle of a pandemic, work continues for 33,000 fa…
Local hospitals and healthcare workers are bracing for a surge in expected patients. Models …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby is answering questions about the …
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.