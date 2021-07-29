FAIRHOPE, Ala (WALA) -- A Baldwin County woman sick with COVID is sharing a meaningful message from her hospital room. She is urging people to get vaccinated.

Through an oxygen mask providing needed air, Stephanie Easterling is urging people to reduce their risk of catching COVID.

In the video posted to her company’s Instagram account, ‘Wildflowers Fairhope’. She said, “none of this is worth it, just get vaccinated.”

That message posted Wednesday, hours before a medical evacuation flight flew her to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

“It’s scary,” said her son Will Easterling. “It’s just scaring me more than anything.”

Will is Stephanie’s 15-year-old son. He has not seen her in days, besides on Facetime.

He believes his mom’s vaccination message is an important one and he is even following it himself by getting a first dose.

“I’m proud of her because she’s standing up for something she believes is right like she’s making sure people do this so they don’t feel bad,” he said.

Friends and family believe Stephanie was infected with COVID while in Atlanta buying goods for her flower shop.

Stephanie tested positive 10 days ago and was hospitalized last Saturday.

Stephanie’s friends are in awe of her determination to help others.

“You are literally struggling to breath, but you want to get the word out just to go get vaccinated,” said friend Tami Brazil.

Her plea already has people listening, like her friend Laura Norton.

“The thing that is amazing is how many people have called and said we just got vaccinated for Stephanie, we just got vaccinated for Stephanie and I know that would mean a lot to her,” she said.

At UAB, Stephanie is in a drug-induced coma and on a ventilator.

“I never imagined it would be this bad, if it did happen,” Will said.

Her son wants to be near her during all of this so he is heading up to Birmingham right now with some of her friends.