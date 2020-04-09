MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Bishop State Community College is preparing to transition to online instruction amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but not everything can be provided remotely.

College President Reggie Sykes told Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce members on a conference call Thursday that courses like courses heavy on lab work and hands-on instruction cannot be replicated online. Those classes will not be offered this summer, he said.

“You know, it’s hard to get lab work in with truck driving and welding, which driving students have to put time in on the road,” he said. “Welding students, they got to be able to weld. And so, you can’t do that with online instruction.”

However, Sykes said the college already is offering online instruction for other classes and will do that this summer, as well. He said the college has set Aug. 14 at the tentative graduation date.

Returning students will be able to register for summer classes on Monday, and new students can do so on April 20. Adult education registration begins Friday.

Full-term classes begin June 1, and Sykes said Bishop State will have two mini-terms during the summer:

Mini-term 1 will run from June 1 through June 26.

Mini-term 2 will run from July 6 through July 31.

“We welcome all students to enroll in Bishop State this summer,” he said. “That’s returning students, new students, students home for the summer from four-year colleges and universities – and also adults looking for a life and career change and people looking to become more competitive in their current workplace.”

Sykes said the college has postponed a number of workforce development classes, such as the highway heavy construction program, the electromechanical technician apprenticeship program and the Alabama Advanced Manufacturing apprenticeship program.

The college is pushing forward with plans to build an advanced manufacturing center on campus.

“We’re in the process of signing the contract with the contractor, and we’re hoping that construction will start within the next few weeks,” he said.

Sykes added that he hopes to soon award a contract to renovate the library.