MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Bishop State Community College is preparing to transition to online instruction amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but not everything can be provided remotely.
College President Reggie Sykes told Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce members on a conference call Thursday that courses like courses heavy on lab work and hands-on instruction cannot be replicated online. Those classes will not be offered this summer, he said.
“You know, it’s hard to get lab work in with truck driving and welding, which driving students have to put time in on the road,” he said. “Welding students, they got to be able to weld. And so, you can’t do that with online instruction.”
However, Sykes said the college already is offering online instruction for other classes and will do that this summer, as well. He said the college has set Aug. 14 at the tentative graduation date.
Returning students will be able to register for summer classes on Monday, and new students can do so on April 20. Adult education registration begins Friday.
Full-term classes begin June 1, and Sykes said Bishop State will have two mini-terms during the summer:
- Mini-term 1 will run from June 1 through June 26.
- Mini-term 2 will run from July 6 through July 31.
“We welcome all students to enroll in Bishop State this summer,” he said. “That’s returning students, new students, students home for the summer from four-year colleges and universities – and also adults looking for a life and career change and people looking to become more competitive in their current workplace.”
Sykes said the college has postponed a number of workforce development classes, such as the highway heavy construction program, the electromechanical technician apprenticeship program and the Alabama Advanced Manufacturing apprenticeship program.
The college is pushing forward with plans to build an advanced manufacturing center on campus.
“We’re in the process of signing the contract with the contractor, and we’re hoping that construction will start within the next few weeks,” he said.
Sykes added that he hopes to soon award a contract to renovate the library.
Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing. Expected to start at 4 p.m.
This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Publ…
MOBILE, Ala. — To ensure continuity of operations of essential functions, the Centers for Di…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Bishop State Community College is preparing to transition to online in…
MOBILE, Ala (WALA) — Mobile Police officials tell FOX10 News officers ticketed three people …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In response to guidance from local, state and national leaders in the…
The Federal Reserve is continuing its extraordinary efforts to prop up the US economy in the…
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today Alabama has begu…
(Meredith) - TurboTax just launched a free online service to help people get their stimulus …
With nearly 10 million Americans filing for unemployment in March, April 1 was always going …
Do you remember the viral story about the Arizona grandmother and the teenage boy who accide…
With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States ha…
Coronavirus lockdowns across the globe should not be completely lifted until a vaccine for t…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 2,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The United States has largely been on pause in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama agreed to remove old ventilator triage guidelines that advoc…
Tyler Perry paid the grocery bills for all shoppers during senior-hour at 73 supermarkets!
Americans have the potential to take summer vacations this year -- provided that the country…
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Police wearing protective gear boarded a cruise ship to seize evi…
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County family is making a heart-felt request to honor a local…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.