MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the fight against COVID continues here are the latest numbers for Alabama. More than 539,000 cases, and over 11,000 deaths.

As the vaccine rollout continues -- so for more than 2.7-million doses have been administered. And in an effort to get the shot to more people -- the Mobile County Health Department had volunteers on hand Saturday morning in downtown Mobile.

Partnering with Nova Expresso - they were serving up something different to patrons. MCHD offering the Pfizer vaccine. As of today nearly 219,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Mobile County.

"We have seen that we have had a lot more positive reaction and a lot more numbers once we have stepped outside of our typical clinic settings... When we come out to the community, when we bring it to different parts of the county. Just because we are in their neighborhood -- we are in their comfort zone," explained Katy Stembridge, MCHD Vaccine Coordinator.

And they're just about everywhere -- taking opportunities like Art Walk to set up a clinic on Dauphin Street. Dr. Rendi Murphree giving her end of the week update out on the street.

"Yesterday (Thursday, May 13th) we had 38 people in the hospital with a COVID-19 diagnosis -- so the numbers hospitalized daily seems to be coming down, which is really good news. So we are keeping an eye on that," said Dr. Murphree. "Since we last talked to you... I think we have added 4 deaths -- so we are still seeing some of the adverse effects of the gatherings that occurred around Easter and spring break."

This as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week -- relaxing its guidelines -- saying people fully vaccinated don't need to wear face masks indoors and outdoors in most cases.

Amid the new guidance -- Walmart, Costco, Starbucks, and Publix now say masks are optional for fully vaccinated guests. Health officials are the move encourages others to get the shot.

"We do first dose, 2nd doses -- for any reason you missed your 2nd dose when it was time -- we'll be able o offer that to you if it was Moderna or Pfizer. We just want to make sure everyone is fully vaccinated and ready to go and safe for the community," said Stembridge.

MCHD will be holding a clinic tomorrow Sunday, May 16th -- for Moderna -- from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Mobile Alliance on Dauphin Street.