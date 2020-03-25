Alabama 386

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama now has 386 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

The Wednesday afternoon update jumped by 103 cases compared to the number of cases reported Wednesday morning. 

These numbers include ten confirmed cases in Mobile County, four in Baldwin County, and one in Washington County. 

Earlier Wednesday, Jackson County in northern Alabama said a county employee died after contracting the virus. It's the first COVID-19 death in the state.   

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Alabama

Updated: March 25, 2020 5:00 p.m. (CT)

County of Residence

Cases

Autauga

4

Baldwin

4

Blount

1

Butler

1

Calhoun

2

Chambers

10

Cherokee

1

Chilton

1

Clay

1

Cleburne

1

Colbert

1

Cullman

4

Dallas

2

Elmore

9

Franklin

2

Houston

2

Jackson

2

Jefferson

129

Lamar

1

Lauderdale

6

Lee

40

Limestone

6

Madison

35

Marion

3

Marshall

35

Mobile

10

Montgomery

13

Morgan

5

Pickens

1

Pike

1

Russell

1

Shelby

42

St. Clair

6

Talladega

3

Tallapoosa

4

Tuscaloosa

15

Walker

9

Washington

1

Wilcox

1

Total

386

Total Tested: 2,812

(4) comments

ericmccormick
ericmccormick

I totally agree johns60 and yet it seems that people refuse to stay home. It is a bit frustrating.

ihatecorona
ihatecorona

It's not that people are refusing to stay home, in my case, 400 people are forced to work. I'm an engineer at one of the automotive plants in Alabama, and even though Hyundai said they "shut down" they're still running their engine shop which employees 100s of people. They're running their engine shop to supply KIA in GA. Due to this fact, it's forcing several dozens of different supplier companies to work which amounts to be SEVERAL THOUSAND people. That is the biggest issue in my opinion. Due to the Korean automotive plants, there is no way to stop it from spreading. It is putting everyone in danger at work and their homes. I've reached out to several news companies about it along with alabama public health department but I am not getting any response. This Virus will never end.

johns60
johns60

I count 124, but i am a day later than you- Alvarado.

I remember just a few days ago it was zero. The growth in a pandemic is exponential. And the real bad part is that most of the people simply do not understand what exponential really means. Once we finally realize it is here- its too late to do something about it. That's why it is imperative to limit contact with other people unless it is an emergency.

aalvarado141216
aalvarado141216

I am unsure if the county breakdown adds up to 81. I may be wrong [wink], but I don't think so.

