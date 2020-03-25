MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama now has 386 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Wednesday afternoon update jumped by 103 cases compared to the number of cases reported Wednesday morning.
These numbers include ten confirmed cases in Mobile County, four in Baldwin County, and one in Washington County.
Earlier Wednesday, Jackson County in northern Alabama said a county employee died after contracting the virus. It's the first COVID-19 death in the state.
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Alabama
Updated: March 25, 2020 5:00 p.m. (CT)
County of Residence
Cases
Autauga
4
Baldwin
4
Blount
1
Butler
1
Calhoun
2
Chambers
10
Cherokee
1
Chilton
1
Clay
1
Cleburne
1
Colbert
1
Cullman
4
Dallas
2
Elmore
9
Franklin
2
Houston
2
Jackson
2
Jefferson
129
Lamar
1
Lauderdale
6
Lee
40
Limestone
6
Madison
35
Marion
3
Marshall
35
Mobile
10
Montgomery
13
Morgan
5
Pickens
1
Pike
1
Russell
1
Shelby
42
St. Clair
6
Talladega
3
Tallapoosa
4
Tuscaloosa
15
Walker
9
Washington
1
Wilcox
1
Total
386
Total Tested: 2,812
(4) comments
I totally agree johns60 and yet it seems that people refuse to stay home. It is a bit frustrating.
It's not that people are refusing to stay home, in my case, 400 people are forced to work. I'm an engineer at one of the automotive plants in Alabama, and even though Hyundai said they "shut down" they're still running their engine shop which employees 100s of people. They're running their engine shop to supply KIA in GA. Due to this fact, it's forcing several dozens of different supplier companies to work which amounts to be SEVERAL THOUSAND people. That is the biggest issue in my opinion. Due to the Korean automotive plants, there is no way to stop it from spreading. It is putting everyone in danger at work and their homes. I've reached out to several news companies about it along with alabama public health department but I am not getting any response. This Virus will never end.
I count 124, but i am a day later than you- Alvarado.
I remember just a few days ago it was zero. The growth in a pandemic is exponential. And the real bad part is that most of the people simply do not understand what exponential really means. Once we finally realize it is here- its too late to do something about it. That's why it is imperative to limit contact with other people unless it is an emergency.
I am unsure if the county breakdown adds up to 81. I may be wrong [wink], but I don't think so.
