MOBILE, AL. (WALA)-- Health care professionals at Mobile Infirmary are working tirelessly to help patients. This, as case numbers continue to rise.

The latest numbers in Mobile county shows the large amount of stress that they're under

Tuesday, 598 positive cases were confirmed along with 99 hospitalizations and 33 deaths.

It's nothing short of devastating.

“It has happened quickly, and the sense is that it’s doubled from what it was before here at Mobile Infirmary,” Dr. Ursula Lawrence said.

And the long hours are unfortunately necessary.

“They are exhausted. They’re having to wear respirators for 12 hours during their shifts. They’re very passionate about taking care of these patients. It takes a lot of care because a lot of these patients are coming in with shortness of breath conditions,” Dr. Lawrence said

And Mobile Infirmary says they do have an antibody clinic to treat positive cases. Right now, that clinic is seeing about 40 patients every day.