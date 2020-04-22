MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Crowne Health Care in Mobile said two more of its residents have died from COVID-19. 

Twelve people have died after contracting COVID-19 at the facility on Navco Road, eleven were residents and one was an employee.

The nursing home said 44 current residents have tested positive with 24 of them in the hospital. According to Crowne Heath Care, 48 employees have tested positive for COVID-10 with three of them in the hospital.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.