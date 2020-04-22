MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Crowne Health Care in Mobile said two more of its residents have died from COVID-19.

Twelve people have died after contracting COVID-19 at the facility on Navco Road, eleven were residents and one was an employee.

The nursing home said 44 current residents have tested positive with 24 of them in the hospital. According to Crowne Heath Care, 48 employees have tested positive for COVID-10 with three of them in the hospital.