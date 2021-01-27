OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. --A Mississippi businessman was charged with defrauding the United States and other health care providers in a $1.8 million scheme related to acquiring and hoarding personal protective equipment (PPE) and price gouging health care providers, including numerous U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals in critical need of PPE.

Kenneth Bryan Ritchey, 57, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was charged in an indictment in the Southern District of Mississippi with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to commit hoarding of designated scarce materials, and hoarding of designated scarce materials.

Ritchey made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Myers of the Southern District of Mississippi.

The indictment alleges that after the first U.S.-confirmed case of COVID-19, Ritchey participated in a scheme to defraud health care providers, including the VA, of more than $1.8 million by acquiring PPE and other materials from all possible areas, including home improvement stores and online retailers, and ultimately hoarding the same.

The indictment alleges that due to nationwide PPE shortages and COVID-19-related fears, Ritchey told sales representatives to solicit health care providers, including the VA, to purchase PPE and other materials at excessively inflated prices through high-pressure sales tactics and through misrepresenting costs.

According to the Department of Justice, it is alleged that Ritchey sold PPE to health care providers desperate to acquire the same at incredible markups.

For instance, the indictment alleges that Ritchey sold N-95 masks to the VA and other health care providers for as much as $25.00 per mask, despite acquiring the masks at much lower prices.

The public is asked to report COVID-19 fraud, hoarding or price-gouging to the National Center for Disaster Fraud’s (NCDF) National Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or visit The Department of Justice’s NCDF website.