Medical experts are keeping an eye on the Midwest and the Northeast as new cases of COVID-19 surge.

Medical experts say the U.K. variant is a big part of why multiple states are seeing a rise in new cases of COVID-19.

Officials say when you look at case count from the past 30 days compared to the previous 30 days the areas where cases are going up are mainly in the Midwest and Northeast.

And just five states account for about 43percent of all new cases this past week.

Michigan, New York, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Some say states that are seeing surges should get more vaccines, while others worry that would not be enough to stop the spread.

The CDC still recommends to wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.