One of island's largest employers gears up for reopening

One of the island’s largest employers is gearing up to get employees back to work.

Hangout Hospitality manages their four sister restaurants, The Hangout, The Gulf, Sunliner Diner, and Picnic Beach.

With Governor Ivey reopening the beaches, they are working around the clock right now to reopen Picnic Beach for pickup and delivery.

They say they’ll be bringing in a small group of employees who are thrilled to get back to work, with plans to open Friday with their full menu and regular hours.

Hangout Hospitality says like most other businesses during this difficult time they‘ve taken a major financial hit, and are ready to get back to work as safely and as soon as possible.

"A lot of our employees, they rely on the tourism industry for their income, and so up to now we've been able to bring back a small group of employees and we're really excited to bring back all our team members," said Derek Rowan with Hangout Hospitality.

We’re told they will be offering special family deals and taking all precautions to keep employees and customers safe.

The company says they are accepting applications in anticipation of their other restaurants reopening in the future, and have even established an employee hotline for those employees laid off during this time.

They say they await further instructions from Governor Ivey before reopening their other restaurants.