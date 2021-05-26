Health officials say only a small fraction of fully vaccinated people have still contracted COVID-19.

Those cases are called breakthrough infections.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 10,000 breakthrough cases were reported as of April 30.

That's among more than 100 million fully vaccinated people.

The breakthrough cases make up a small percent of all COVID-19 cases.

The CDC admits the tallying system relies on voluntary reporting. Also, some breakthrough cases could be asymptomatic so may go untested and unreported.