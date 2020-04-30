MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Besides the beaches, all retailers can once again open their doors in Alabama. That means it is back to business at Red Beards Outfitter in Mobile as customers can once again browse and shop inside.
“We’re looking forward to seeing our customers who have given us so much encouragement during this time,” said Natalie Smith, Owner of Red Beards Outfitter.
The coronavirus closure hit the small business hard, but they have been adapting offering curbside and delivery services.
Customers shopping on Thursday said it was time to start the new normal.
“When you have to stop by and just grab it through a window you miss the community part of it, you miss those relationships,” said Todd McGehee.
The owner at children’s clothing store Little Cottontail says the last month has been difficult, but she is glad to finally reopen.
“I have shoppers who’ve been begging to shop as it is,” said Susan Hightower. “I know that people will be back and there’s a real push now to support local small businesses.”
Back at Red Beards, owner Natalie Smith said they will be taking every precaution to keep customers safe.
“We can definitely keep people separated at a very safe distance and by wearing the mask I think that’s also a visual reminder that we are cognizant of that,” she said.
Under the governor’s order all retailers in the state are only allowed 50% capacity.
