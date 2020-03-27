The facility, Discovery Island Child Development Center, released the following:
"March 27, 2020
Dear Parents:
It is with a heavy heart I must announce I have been notified of a case of the virus in our Center. The child was in my class, the Pre-K class. As you know that week we were keeping the different classes separated, not allowing parents into the classrooms, and even playing outside at separate times to help stop any possible spread if we did end up with a case. We also were deep cleaning the toys even more than usual, removing soft items like dress up and dolls and limiting the number of toys available in the classrooms. We therefore hope this is an isolated case as 10 days out and no one else has contacted us to say they are experiencing any illness symptoms.
The child's last day at the Center was March the 17th, 10 days ago and our last day open was March the 19th, 8 days ago.
I have spoken with the Health Department and my licensing entity and have made them aware. I have been told that technically I could still reopen on the 6th as that would be past the 14 mandatory days. But I am now going to add at least one more week to that date and will not open prior to the 13th.
These are unknown times for all of us and we are all just trying to figure it out as we go. My concern, as always, remains the safety and well being of our families, my staff and my own family. Your overwhelming appreciation, support, and kind words have and continue to mean more then you know. I continue to pray for all of you as well as my own family.
Blessings on us all. I am at the Center today. You may call if you like or text. Please do not come into the Center."
