Alabama’s gulf coast will soon be entering the heart of spring break and local businesses count on tourism to make ends meet. Some of those businesses also rely on shows and events this time of year. Many of those are being cancelled because of the spread of coronavirus. One that isn’t is a favorite in Orange Beach.
Vendors spent Friday, March 13, 2020 setting up for the 46th annual Orange Beach Festival of Art. The show will go on but with added precautions like extra sanitary stations around the grounds. Show organizers said the COVID-19 scare has impacted the show.
“We are down. We have had about eight cancellations of artists who felt concerned or didn’t want to make the trip because they had actually been in the Fairhope festival too and they usually do back to back shows so we are down just a few artists but the rest are on their way,” said festival director, Desiree Blackwell.
The show brings together fine art, performing art and even culinary art. More than 90 vendors and thousands of visitors will be there over the weekend. The artists count on those visitors also being customers. They rely on the show circuit to make a living and cancelled shows are becoming a concern.
“Already, we had one show cancel that affects us next weekend,” said Todd Boyett with Mountain View Kettle Corn. “We’ve got another one pending, which would affect us greatly on both of those. That’s two shows I depend on.”
“It’s a widespread problem. It’s not just us,” added artist, Nick Cantrell, owner of Batik Watercolors. “The entire area thrives on tourism and so, when the travel slows down, this entire economy that we live in down here is going to take a bit of a hit of course.”
Some vendors like Soul Bowlz also have local storefronts. Owner, Johnny McElroy and his employees count on beach tourism to support the business. He and others are anxious about what lies ahead. Next week’s UAB Beach Volleyball Tournament was supposed to be a nice payday. It’s now been cancelled, too. If the fear of coronavirus keeps tourists home, there could be some challenging months ahead.
“I have a positive mindset no matter what. If only one million come, I’m going to capitalize on those one million that come,” said McElroy. “I mean, I want them all to come, but being negative and nay-saying and being negative outlook…man, it just changes your life. I’m not that kind of person. I’m all about perseverance. We’re going to forge through. This community will forge through and we’re going to be alright. We’re going to come through on the other end I believe.”
The Orange Beach Festival of Art is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14-15, 2020 at the Coastal Arts Center. The show is free to the public and offers music and entertainment on two stages.
