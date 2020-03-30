With the shutdown of more businesses and the spread of COVID-19 across Alabama still on the rise, more folks are finding themselves stuck at home with little to do. Others are taking advantage of open waterways to get out in their boat. Pictures posted on social media of crowds of boaters anchored along the islands at Perdido Pass in Orange Beach have raised concerns from some and criticism from others.
Robinson Island and Bird Island, just inside the Perdido Pass Bridge are popular gathering spots for boaters looking to take a dip and catch some sun. One boater passing by over the weekend said she was appalled at what she saw, describing it as irresponsible and embarrassing on Facebook. Pamela Reed took pictures while out on a boat ride herself with her brother. She described the scene as one on a typical 4th of July or other holiday weekend, with crowded beaches, barbeques and music.
“Came out of his condo, looked at the island and couldn’t believe what we were seeing. Came back around the other side and noticed that the island was even more packed, and not just Robinson Island,” Reed said. “Bird Island, the sandbars around Ono Island Bridge…packed. It was packed with people anchored up and we were appalled.”
Reed said while she understands the need to get out and decompress, what she saw was a disregard for social distancing. She’s worried if this kind of activity continues, the risk of more coronavirus infections in our area will grow.
Robinson Island is in the Orange Beach Police jurisdiction. Mayor Tony Kennon issued the following statemen when asked if he was concerned over the large crowds:
“With the manpower we have available, we are enforcing the governor’s mandate and directives along with social distancing during this time.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it will address any social distancing non-compliance issues on a case-by-case basis if there is an obvious issue on the water or on any state-owned island, like Bird Island.
“We are trying to urge everyone and remind them to maintain that even in a water environment. When you’re swimming or in a boat, still maintain that social distance,” explained ALEA Senior Trooper, Kenneth Wade.
Pamela Reed has taken considerable backlash on social media for speaking her mind, but her post has been shared nearly 2,000 times and she said it’s worth it.
“You know what? I’m locked up all day just like everybody else. I’m not running the streets,” Reed said. “I don’t like being the bad guy, but I felt somebody had to step up. Nobody was and obviously by the amount of shares that the post got, it got people’s attention.”
The Alabama Marine Patrol is asking that boaters do their part to keep a safe distance from others and follow all boating laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.