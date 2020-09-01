MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Cutting against the trend of indefinite postponements and cancelations, Greater Gulf Coast Fair organizers said Tuesday that they plan to press forward with the annual event this year.

T. Joshua Woods, the executive director of the fair and its venue, The Grounds, said at a news conference that the show will go on.

“We came to the point and realized that we can do it, and again, it’s gonna look a little different,” he said.

Woods said the fair will take place on different dates, Nov. 6-22. And the event will lack some the staples that have marked the fair for the past six decades. There will be no indoor events and no grandstand, although Woods added there will be plenty of family entertainment.

Woods also said the detailed plan calls for strict enforcement of social distancing at the fair and intense cleaning of the rides.

Most annual fairs have been canceled or delayed this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. That includes the annual Baldwin County Fair.

But Woods said he believes the event can be held safely. He also framed the decision as an economic necessity – both for the nonprofit organization that runs the fair and the people who count on the income it generates.

“A lot of our vendors, or the majority of our vendors – that’s our food vendors and even our entertainment acts that we’re bringing for on-grounds acts, and even some of the vendors that sell wares and things like that – they’ve not worked all year,” he said. “If they’ve been able to catch one of the few fairs that have started and been able to run, they were very fortunate but, you know, we kind of feel a responsibility that they're our partners and, you know, they're hurting right now.”

Woods said the fair has developed a cell phone app and will sell tickets online.

“This is the time to buy your tickets in advance,” he said, adding that vendors will have contactless payment options.

Woods noted that the Alabama Department of Public Health currently lists Mobile and Baldwin counties as “green” on its color-coding system based on the recent downward trend in COVID-19 tests. While many large festivals have been canceled, he said Greater Gulf Coast Fair have spent a great deal of time researching plans of fairs that are a go, such as those in Wyoming and Delaware.

“We’ve learned and we’ve talked a lot of fairs, spent countless hours on conference calls, batting things back and forth looking at their plans,” he said.