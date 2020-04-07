The Mobile City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve fines for curfew violators.

But one council member did suggest a change for first offenders.

The fine passed by the council was $100 dollars for the first offense, $200 for the second offense.

But the original proposal was $50 dollars for the first offense and $100 for the second.

Council Member Fred Richardson had also suggested a warning for first offenders.

Richardson said, "I figured that we ought to give the citizens a break.  We're under this virus and there might be a few violators.  I felt that the first time we just give them a warning, but the council members were not for that."

Council Member Gina Gregory said, "Police will have some discretion as they always do.  They have discretion in giving a speeding ticket, so they will still have some discretion even in this, but, we don't want anyone out there just disobeying and being on the street for no reason."

The mayor had announced he wanted the police to be able to write tickets for violations of the curfew, but it was necessary for the city council to give him that authority,

