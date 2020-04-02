CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - On the same day Clarke County got its second confirmed case of the coronavirus, Thomasville is now ordering people to stay at home overnight.
The curfew in Thomasville starts Thursday at 10 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m.
Jackson and Grove Hill are instituting a similar curfew in their cities on Friday beginning at 9 p.m. and ending the following morning at 5 o'clock.
"It sends a message to the people, this is serious, this is not a game anymore," one Thomasville man said. "We've got to get this virus isolated and people isolated."
With the expectation Covid-19 will continue to rapidly spread over the next two weeks, the three Clarke County cities are taking the new curfew measure to encourage people that staying at home is the best method to combat the virus.
"I don't have a problem with it all," another Thomasville resident said. "I think maybe some people thought initially, this'll blow over quickly, but that's not shown to be the case."
There are several exceptions to the curfew in each city. If you need to go to work, have an emergency or another reason where you feel like you need to leave your home, you can do so.
