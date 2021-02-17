OWA vaccine clinic moved to Friday

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Thursday's mass vaccination clinic at OWA has been canceled due to weather.

Alabama Department of Public Health will hold a make up clinic Friday for Tuesday and tomorrow's postponed clinics.

Officials tell us they will have a very limited amount of first doses, and will mainly be doing second round vaccinations, as those who first got shots at Daphne Civic Center are now ready for their booster.

Only 200 first doses will be available to those eligible and first in line Friday.

Officials are asking folks to avoiding getting in line too early if they are there for their second rounds.

"Your vaccine is set aside and allocated for you, so there's no need to come and sit in your car on these cold nights," said Jenni Guerry, Deputy Director of Baldwin County EMA.

For those still needing a first dose, the health department has reopened their online portal, so you can schedule an appointment ahead of time, check your eligibility, and avoid the cold and long lines.

To enter the portal, click here.

For more information from the ADPH, click here.