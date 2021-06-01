The COVID-19 pandemic still has a grip on the world economy.

That's according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's new outlook.

Researchers there say although the global financial picture is improving, the overall recovery will likely remain uneven and will depend on the effectiveness of public health measures.

The outlook says the recovery is going to be slow because much of the world hasn't been vaccinated against COVID-19 and that many will be vulnerable to fresh setbacks.

The OECD says the United States and South Korea are back to pre-COVID income levels but it could take others, like Mexico and South Africa, a couple of years to make that sort of rebound.