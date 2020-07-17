The decision of Mobile County Public Schools to delay the start of school and to have online classes only, has forced parents to change plans for the school year.

While some parents have it figured out already, others aren't so sure yet, especially those who have gone back to work.

Meantime, reaction to Superintendent's Chresal Threadgill announcement about the school year is mixed, although most seem to be leaning the same way.

“Honestly I think that was a very wise decision. Mine would be doing the virtual anyway had he not came up with that," said Ebony Jarmon, a parent.

FOX 10 News conducted an unscientific Facebook poll Friday. So far, 71% of those who voted agree with the decision, while 29% don't.

Valencia Butler, a parent, told FOX 10 News she isn't completely sure about what to do.

"My kids' daycare center is currently still closed which means I'll probably be forced to leave my job in order to remain at home with them," said Butler.

Jarmon has 3 children who are in MCPSS schools. Jarmon said now is the time for parents to come up with a plan.

“Just make it happen because at the end of the day we cannot bring our kids back if something fatal happens. Education can always be boosted. If they choose not to do school for the rest of the year and start over next year then that’s ok because you can catch that up, but these lives that are being lost, we can’t replace that,“ Jarmon added.

Jarmon said her husband will be able to help with her children since he owns his own company and has a more flexible schedule than she. She suggests to those parents who don't have flexible schedules, to reach out to retired teachers, babysitters, or other family members for help.

FOX 10 news is looking into whether there will be any assistance provided for parents in this situation.