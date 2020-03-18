Parents pick up supplies for home learning after Baldwin County Public Schools close

School is out starting today for Baldwin County Public Schools, but teachers, faculty, and staff are still making sure students of all ages have everything they need to continue learning even from home.
The car line at Rockwell Elementary every other Wednesday is bumper to bumper, but this morning, students, parents, and teachers are keeping their distance.
Beginning today, this parking lot will remain empty for nearly a month. Its all in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Rockwell parent Hannah Colbert says she kept her kindergartner and 2nd grader home all this week as an extra precaution.
“You want to be smart, but also you wonder if you’re overreacting at the same time, but honestly I think it’s a good idea, I think that if we can stay home and actually help people not get sick, the people that are at risk, I think we should do it,” said Collbert.
Wednesday through Friday, parents have the opportunity to pick up chrome books, or enrichment packets for those who do not have reliable internet at home, at their respective schools from 8 am to 4 pm.
Many parents tell us the closures have made them realize school isn’t just for learning, and appreciate educators that much more.
“I wasn’t made to be a teacher, I give the teachers, especially at this school so much credit. They are so wonderful, they’ve been so wonderful with my boys,” said Collbert.
This is true especially in low income areas, where many students depend on school for meals.
Baldwin County Public Schools say they will be providing grab and go lunches the rest of this week for students in need from 11- 1 pm.
Other parents tell us they are looking at this time as a way to spend time with their kids, and teach them things that go beyond textbooks.
“I didn’t get my teaching certificate for a reason, but it will be good, it’s a good time to bond with your kids, it’s a good time to be with your family,” said Sheridan Briskman, a parent.
After Friday, all school facilities including the central office, will be closed until classes resume on April 13.
Keep in mind that date may be subject to change.
For more information on where to get the latest information and updates, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.