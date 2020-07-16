MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The decision for Mobile County students and teachers to not return to the classroom when the school year starts was unexpected for a lot of families.

The Mobile County Public School System announced students will not return to class September 1st, instead they will continue online learning from home at least for the first nine weeks. School officials will then make a decision based on the number of COVID cases on how to move forward -- giving parents and students three options: face to face learning, remote, or virtual.

Many families tell us they had already discussed their plan of action, which included this possibility. While everyone may not agree, they all certainly understand.

"I guess we have to listen to our authorities... I'm not sure if I agree with it though, but you know it's not my decision to make," said Anne Godwin.

"I think that is the perfect idea -- because I was thinking about homeschooling my kids. That was thought -- my biggest thought. And my biggest fear is what if they do have to go back to school... But I'm just so so excited -- they are doing it like that," said Christian Williams, parent of four students.

Julian Scott will be a senior at Davidson High School. It's definitely not how he expected to start his senior year.

"It's the safer choice than to send all the students back when some of them are asymptomatic and you wouldn't know if you had it unless you're tested," said Scott.

A survey by the state of Alabama -- found 20% of parents were in favor of virtual learning. Here in Mobile County that number was 40%.

"We were just plan on doing homeschooling... Just online. I took the survey when they called each parent to see what we were going to make a decision about and if we had internet access and things like that," said one parent. "But I work at the hospital myself and we are exposed all the time... Using precautions and social distancing it's real. We are seeing every day people are also living but people are also dying."

Parents are also concerned about potential learning gaps.

"Why do you want to go back? --To see my friends," said Landon Robinson, third grader. How hard has it been to try and learn at home? -- Pretty hard. What's been the biggest challenge? -- Math."

As of now, it appears the earliest students could return to the classroom is late October or early November.

"Do you think you will go back to class during your senior year? -- Probably towards the end of school -- but I don't really know. Either way -- I'm good because I'm used to virtual school," said Scott.

"I think it will run it's course... eventually," said Godwin.

"I keep that in one of my prayers daily -- that God -- just take this all away that corona is just going to end -- we've had enough," said Williams.

Parents are encouraged every student will have a laptop or device to facilitate their online learning.