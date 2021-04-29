Parts of the country are facing a unique problem with the coronavirus vaccines -- a surplus.
Places such as Philadelphia are in a race to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire.
Officials in the city estimate more than 1,000 shots are expected to be tossed out by the end of this week if not used.
This news comes as more an more clinics across the country say they are experiencing similar surplus issues as the race to vaccinate America continues.
In order to keep up with surplus vaccines, parts of the country are keeping sites open late and accepting walk-ins.
