Concerns about coronavirus are prompting a new way to check passengers boarding the cruise ship Fantasy here in Mobile.
And they're also affecting a part of Mobile's tourist trade.
FOX10 News has learned that passengers boarding the Fantasy are now being checked with thermal imaging cameras.
The cameras are sensitive to heat, and can determine whether travelers have fevers.
And there have been some cancellations for travel on the Fantasy.
The Fantasy is expected back in Mobile Thursday morning, and Joe Snowden, the city’s Maritime Director, says the cruise ship has had some cancellations for the last cruise and next cruise.
Snowden said, "Our last cruise day, which was Saturday, we had 140 passengers that declined to go board and, so, that's about 5 percent of the whole, and we're looking at about the same amount for this Thursday."
When asked if that is a lot more than usual, Snowden said, "It is a lot more than usual."
What does this mean in terms of economic impact to the city?
Snowden said, "We do lose some of the revenue generated from wharfage, per person, that goes on board and leaves the vessel, but, also, we're losing revenue from the parking."
However, David Clark with Visit Mobile is not sounding an alarm about the cancellations.
He said, “We have about 2750 passengers that sail out of here every cruise so, 5 percent, what is that, 135 people, cancelled over a couple of days? So, were optimistic we’re going to continue do well."
Snowden says on Saturday the city and Carnival started a new check to try to identify patients trying to board the cruise ship who may be sick.
Snowden said, "They're doing thermal scans so, if they have an elevated temperature, then a medical team will go out and evaluate them to determine if they will embark the ship or not."
