Pfizer and Moderna are testing their vaccines against UK coronavirus variant

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. The U.S. is poised to give the green light as early as Friday, Dec. 18, to a second COVID-19 vaccine, a critical new weapon against the surging coronavirus. Doses of the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health will give a much-needed boost to supplies as the biggest vaccination effort in the nation's history continues.

 Hans Pennink/AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Public Health said Wednesday it learned of a person having a severe allergic reaction to the COVID vaccine.

The shot was administered at Decatur Morgan Hospital in northern Alabama. The ADPH said the person experienced the reaction several minutes after getting the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The patient was treated and is said to be stable and recovering.

The department said the patient has a history of reactions to "biologic agents" but wished to proceed with the vaccine.

ADPH said this is the first reaction out of 15,286 doses of the vaccine administered in the state. Nationwide, six people have suffered reactions.

