MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Public Health said Wednesday it learned of a person having a severe allergic reaction to the COVID vaccine.

The shot was administered at Decatur Morgan Hospital in northern Alabama. The ADPH said the person experienced the reaction several minutes after getting the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The patient was treated and is said to be stable and recovering.

The department said the patient has a history of reactions to "biologic agents" but wished to proceed with the vaccine.

ADPH said this is the first reaction out of 15,286 doses of the vaccine administered in the state. Nationwide, six people have suffered reactions.