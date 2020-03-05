PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- A patient with a presumptive case of coronavirus is being treated at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.

Health officials said the elderly man from Santa Rosa County tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test has not been confirmed by the CDC, but doctors said they were very confident it would soon be verified.

The man has an underlying health condition and recently traveled overseas. Officials would not reveal where the man traveled or any other details citing privacy laws.

The hospital said any suspected COVID-19 patients will be treated in a specially equipped area designed to isolate the risk of spreading the virus. Officials said access to the area would be limited to essential personnel.