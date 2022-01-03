More monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 will soon be available in Alabama again.

On December 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services paused shipments for two of the three monoclonal antibody treatments after initial data showed them unlikely to be effective in diffusing the Omicron variant.

That left only one option, sotrovimab, available for shipment to states. At the time, HHS said sotrovimab was effective against this variant, but its supply is limited.

The CDC resumed shipping the monoclonal antibodies from Regeneron and Eli Lilly on Monday, January 3, 2021.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said vaccines remain the best preventive measure against severe disease, hospitalizations, and death due to COVID-19 for eligible individuals.