Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion bag during a news conference, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of omicron COVID-19 cases, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to treat early coronavirus infections are unlikely to work against the new variant. For more than a year antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been the go-to treatments for COVID-19, thanks to their ability to head off severe disease and keep patients out of the hospital.

More monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 will soon be available in Alabama again. 

On December 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services paused shipments for two of the three monoclonal antibody treatments after initial data showed them unlikely to be effective in diffusing the Omicron variant.

That left only one option, sotrovimab, available for shipment to states. At the time, HHS said sotrovimab was effective against this variant, but its supply is limited.

The CDC resumed shipping the monoclonal antibodies from Regeneron and Eli Lilly on Monday, January 3, 2021.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said vaccines remain the best preventive measure against severe disease, hospitalizations, and death due to COVID-19 for eligible individuals.

