MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- As we await official plans for reopening schools in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, a group, which represents and guides pediatricians, is weighing in on the reopening issue and the American Academy of Pediatrics isn't mincing words.

The AAP, made up of 67,000 pediatricians, strongly believes students should go back to school. Their reasoning is that risks at home, could be more detrimental to children than the actual virus. The AAP pointing to several negative impacts from school closures in the spring. Things like physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation.

As for the virus, the group says most evidence indicates that children and adolescents are less likely to be symptomatic and less likely to have severe disease. In addition, children may be less likely to become infected and to spread infection.

The group released a detailed planning guide for school re-entry but it says there's no way to make schools 100%safe.