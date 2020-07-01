MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- As we await official plans for reopening schools in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, a group, which represents and guides pediatricians, is weighing in on the reopening issue and the American Academy of Pediatrics isn't mincing words.
The AAP, made up of 67,000 pediatricians, strongly believes students should go back to school. Their reasoning is that risks at home, could be more detrimental to children than the actual virus. The AAP pointing to several negative impacts from school closures in the spring. Things like physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation.
As for the virus, the group says most evidence indicates that children and adolescents are less likely to be symptomatic and less likely to have severe disease. In addition, children may be less likely to become infected and to spread infection.
The group released a detailed planning guide for school re-entry but it says there's no way to make schools 100%safe.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tuscaloosa has joined the short list of Alabama cities requiring fac…
Reopening the economy doesn't mean Covid-19 is getting better. It just shifts more responsibility to you
It's easy to fall into a false sense of security now that states have reopened. And some are…
Americans must act together to bring down a Covid-19 surge that could hit 100,000 cases daily, expert says
Surges in new Covid-19 infections have paused or rolled back reopening plans in at least 19 …
MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- As we await official plans for reopening schools in Mobile and Baldwin …
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) – With the novel coronavirus on the rise, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on T…
Dauphin Island is the latest to cancel Fourth of July fireworks ahead of the busy holiday we…
Less than 24 hours until Mobile’s city council will take up a mask mandate for the second time.
For months, Amazon has refused to reveal data on the number of coronavirus cases inside its …
The politics of wearing a mask hits Alabama's US Senate race as Doug Jones releases ad urging face covering
Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama is running a new television ad commending people in hi…
As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Alabama, medical experts said they're expec…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.