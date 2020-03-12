PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Pensacola Ice Flyers season has been suspended.
The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Thursday that its 2019-2020 season is on hold due to concerns over COVID-19.
In a news release, the league said, "For the safety of our fans, players, team personnel and arena staff, the Southern Professional Hockey League today announced that due to concerns over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, it has suspended the 2019-2020 season effective immediately. The SPHL and its member teams will continue to monitor developments over the weekend and provide an update on the 2019-2020 season in the near future."
