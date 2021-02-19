People brave cold for better chance at first vaccine dose in Baldwin County

Alabama Department of Public Health taking on a large crowd after combining two clinics into one.

Friday they held their make up clinic after canceling their usual Tuesday and Thursday vaccinations due to severe weather threats.

We're told only 200 Moderna first doses were available to those first in line.

For most people we talked to, this wasn't their first try to get their first dose of the vaccine.

"We were turned away the first time, because they had all the people they needed, but when we were out on the road we were worried, but then they started restacking everybody," said Marian and Michael Holcomb, who were in line by 3:30 am Friday morning.

"This is my third attempt to get this done....once before I got out here, I was too late, and I got turned back, so I'm just hoping this means whatever the length of time I have to wait that I'm going to get my first shot today," said Joyce Lundy, who has driven as far as Mobile to try and get vaccinated.

Those limited first doses were gone within an hour of gates opening.

Health officials are focusing more now on second doses as those first vaccinated at Daphne Civic Center are ready for their second shot.

We're told most of the vaccines Baldwin County is receiving now are those second boosters.

Some still waiting on their first say their patience is starting to run out.

Joyce Lundy/waiting for first dose

"We knew we were going to have to do this, so the plans should have been so much further along, and I'm kind of disappointed in Alabama too, because I gather we're probably one of the slowest ones," said Lundy.

Another clinic is coming up next Tuesday and Thursday.

ADPH has also reopened their portal to give people a chance to get their first shot via appointment in coming weeks.

Officials say their OWA location as of now will mainly focus on second doses. '

For more information on how to use the patient portal, click here.