People hit beach on Labor Day Weekend despite COVID concerns

Even with COVID concerns, more people than usual are hitting the beach this holiday weekend in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

The sun is shining and that first fall like breeze is making the heat more bearable, making for a perfect day on the Gulf Coast.

“People are going to get out and enjoy a beautiful weekend,” said Earnest and Susie Grant, who are visiting from Georgia. “Enjoyment, family, that’s what its all about.”

Several out of state tags filled parking lots and Highway 59.

This year experts say most holiday travel will be done in cars due to the pandemic.

While Gulf Shores Orange Beach Tourism says more people are booking last minute trips than usual, that’s the only thing that’s changed about this year’s turnout during peak season.

Many people we talked to this weekend have the same strategy when it comes to staying safe.

“We keep to ourselves. We do the right things, we wash our hands,” said Laura Nelson, who is in town visiting for the week from Florida.

While you’re asked to follow social distancing, mask, and other health and safety guidelines, people say that doesn’t put a damper on their good time.

“That’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m living my life. I stayed in in Florida for three months, didn’t do anything, and I said I can’t live like this, so I’m living my life and just being smart about it,” said Nelson.

Gulf Shores Orange Beach Tourism officials say most all the summer holiday weekends have brought more people out to our beaches than normal.

Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend projected numbers both exceeded last year’s, with Fourth of July weekend bringing the same amount or slightly less people than 2019.

Tourism officials say this is good news, as tourism numbers have gone up more every year since the BP Oil Spill.